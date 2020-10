Preserving UK Soil Microbial Biodiversity For Agriculture Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Scientists from the UK's foremost agricultural research institutes have teamed up to create a new UK Crop Microbiome Cyrobank (UK-CMCB) to safeguard future research and facilitate the sustainable yield improvement of the UK's six major food crops including barley, oats, oil seed rape, potato, sugar beet and wheat.



CABI, who is... Scientists from the UK's foremost agricultural research institutes have teamed up to create a new UK Crop Microbiome Cyrobank (UK-CMCB) to safeguard future research and facilitate the sustainable yield improvement of the UK's six major food crops including barley, oats, oil seed rape, potato, sugar beet and wheat.CABI, who is 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JandK govt revives vermicompost culture to produce organic vegetables



In order to increase the quality of vegetables, Jammu and Kashmir government is working towards reviving the vermicompost culture in the Union Territory. As the vermicompost culture can be beneficial.. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:22 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this