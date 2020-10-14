Global  
 

Civil Rights Groups Sue For Virginia Voter Registration Extension

Newsy Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoCivil rights groups are suing over an untimely outage that may have hampered Virginia voters' ability to cast their ballots.

Virginia's voter registration system came back online Tuesday night after an outage on the state's final day to register. It was caused by a severed fiber optic cable.

Civil rights groups...
