Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Exxon Mobil, after Trump's fundraising remarks, says its CEO and Trump had no phone call

News24 Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Exxon Mobil Corp said there had been no phone call between its chief executive, Darren Woods, and President Donald Trump after the president invoked the company's name at a rally in Arizona.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration

Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration 00:42

 As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.' Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter claims in a new book that the senator had a tense phone call with President Donald Trump, shortly after...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump [Video]

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Wall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital [Video]

Wall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' [Video]

Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'

Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this