News24.com | Exxon Mobil, after Trump's fundraising remarks, says its CEO and Trump had no phone call
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Exxon Mobil Corp said there had been no phone call between its chief executive, Darren Woods, and President Donald Trump after the president invoked the company's name at a rally in Arizona.
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.'
Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter claims in a new book that the senator had a tense phone call with President Donald Trump, shortly after...
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. Fred Katayama..