Vanessa Guillen's Death Designated 'In The Line Of Duty' Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Watch VideoMilitary officials say Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier whose body was found earlier this year, died "in the line of duty."



The designation means her family will receive benefits including life insurance and funeral costs.



Guillen went missing from the base in April. The Army said it found her... Watch VideoMilitary officials say Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier whose body was found earlier this year, died "in the line of duty."The designation means her family will receive benefits including life insurance and funeral costs.Guillen went missing from the base in April. The Army said it found her 👓 View full article