Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?

New Zealand Herald Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has wrapped up.The Republican President and his Democratic rival went head to head for last time before Americans go to the polls on November 3.The Thursday night debate at Belmont...
0
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate Before Election

Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate Before Election 01:56

 CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

US election: Debate takeaways - Donald Trump gets personal, Joe Biden hits on virus

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have met for the second and last time on a debate stage after a previously scheduled town hall..
New Zealand Herald

In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Offer Sharply Different Visions for Nation

 In a more restrained appearance, President Trump depicted Joseph R. Biden Jr. as an ineffectual Washington insider. Mr. Biden accused the president of..
NYTimes.com

US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaos

 After the first US presidential debate was panned so widely that organisers introduced a mute button, today's second and final debate between President Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Trump dials it back, Biden defends son Hunter: Takeaways from the final presidential debate

 After a first debate that descended into chaos, the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was less confrontational and more civilized.
USATODAY.com

President Trump claimed during the debate the GOP will take back the House. That is unlikely.

 "I think we're going to win the House," Trump said during the debate. That is contrary to what most election experts think.
USATODAY.com

Federal appeals court upholds Michigan ban on hiring transportation to bring voters to the polls

 A federal court has ruled in favor of Michigan's GOP-led legislature, upholding the state's ban on hiring transportation to bring voters to the polls.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, October 22nd: U.S. jobless claims see slight drop; GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Dems boycott; Residents leave..
USATODAY.com

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump [Video]

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, pressed on the issue of Black Lives Matter at the final presidential debate Thursday said, "I'm the least racist person in this room." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted that as empty rhetoric, adding, "This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

Why Democrats think they have a chance at turning Texas blue

 New polling from Quinnipiac University estimates President Trump and Joe Biden are tied in Texas at 47% each. It comes as Democrats in the state express optimism..
CBS News

Trump and Biden debate coronavirus relief bill for Americans

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate the ongoing battle over approving a..
CBS News

Food pantry visits soar as Americans face COVID-19 pandemic hardships

 Some 23 million Americans are still without work amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing many families to struggle to feed their loved ones. Mark..
CBS News

Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since the start of pandemic

 787,000 Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time last week, the lowest number since March 14. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at..
CBS News

Debate Rewind: Key Moments from Trump and Biden's Final Faceoff [Video]

Debate Rewind: Key Moments from Trump and Biden's Final Faceoff

Cheddar has cut through the fluff to bring you the highlights of Thursday night's final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. From coronavirus to fracking, it's all..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:40Published
Former Vice President Biden caught checking his watch during final presidential debate [Video]

Former Vice President Biden caught checking his watch during final presidential debate

Democratic candidate Joe Biden checks his watch during the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published
Final Presidential debate before election [Video]

Final Presidential debate before election

President Trump and Democratic nominee Biden faced off in the final presidential debate before the 2020 election.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 05:01Published

