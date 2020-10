Majabson @Mhofela81486252 @JMafume @hwendec Zesa has improved generation and distribution but your council doesnt even seem… https://t.co/E8pafyeGFi 26 seconds ago LocalJobs.com Supervisor Access-Patient Access Center: Supervisor- Referral Management **Job Overview** This position will be res… https://t.co/FQ0cYxmhId 32 seconds ago Ayorinde RT @Telostask: The TelosTask freelance platform will be launching its beta version for micro workers who wish to earn for completing minor… 45 seconds ago Mohan Max RT @airdropinspect: New airdrop: Yield Fruits Finance (YFFT) Reward: 1 YFFT ($50) Rate: ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Remarks: will be listed in Uniswap on 21s… 46 seconds ago Leo van Snippenburg @Sustainable2050 Price will be about right. Biggest cost in distribution and creating content & lay-out. 6 minutes ago mclozano1111 #Gottlieb warns of "dangerous tipping point" as virus spread accelerates in next 2 to 3 weeks & #vaccine not availa… https://t.co/2B11ceN1fF 7 minutes ago KitsuneAlex Working on a Zulu/OJDK based custom JRE/JDK distribution which has XDL built into it out of the box, this will ship… https://t.co/2MSmNP0k4M 7 minutes ago Pradip Varma Sir, the distribution of social groups in India is such that in almost every State, any non-BJP Party will be depen… https://t.co/FaDFyV3lam 8 minutes ago