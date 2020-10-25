Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Watch VideoA tropical storm east of Mexico is headed for the Gulf Coast.
The tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Zeta Sunday morning. It's expected to hit the northern Gulf Coast midweek bringing possible rainfall, high winds and a storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.
