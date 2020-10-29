Two-Thirds Of Gulf Oil Production Remains Shut In ahead Of Hurricane Zeta Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

As much as 66.6 percent of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Zeta, with 228 platforms evacuated according to the latest update from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Oil field operators in the Gulf began evacuating staff from their production platforms earlier this week when Zeta was still a tropical storm. Zeta is the fifth named storm and the latest hurricane during this year's very active Atlantic hurricane season that has forced operators in the U.S.…


