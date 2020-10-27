Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In Production As Tropical Storm Zeta Nears Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Operators in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have already shut in nearly 16 percent of the oil production in the area and are expected to shut down more offshore platforms as tropical storm Zeta continues its course north and is expected to make landfall at hurricane or near-hurricane strength late on Wednesday. As of late on Monday, operators in the Gulf had shut in 15.87 percent of the crude oil production, or 293,656 barrels per day, according to data from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). Oil and gas operators in the area started… 👓 View full article

