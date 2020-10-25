|
Palestinian Leaders Must Listen To Their People Who Want US Help In Ending Conflict – OpEd
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The majority of Palestinians in the occupied territories would like the US to play a bigger role in mediating peace between Israel and Palestine, according to a new public opinion poll.
The Arab News/YouGov pan-Arab survey also found that in common with the rest of the Arab world, the same group opposed American recognition of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this