Cenovus buys Husky in $3.8B share transaction, signals consolidation trend in Canadian energy sector Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Cenovus Energy Inc. will merge with and acquire Husky Energy Inc. at a $23.6 billion price tag including debt, the Calgary-based companies announced jointly on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this