Medicare, Medicaid Will Reportedly Cover COVID-19 Vaccine Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Trump administration plans to announce this week that Medicare and Medicaid will cover the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine for millions of Americans.



That's according to a report from Politico.



People on those programs will be able to receive vaccines that get emergency use authorization from the FDA.

