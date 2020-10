Politico: Medicare, Medicaid Plan May Cover COVID-19 Vaccinations Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Trump administration is preparing to pay for COVID-19 vaccinations for 60 million Medicare recipients and tens of millions more who are covered by Medicaid.



Politico, the first to report the story, said four administration officials confirmed the plan, which is expected to be announced this week.



