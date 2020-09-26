Global  
 

Federal judge rebuffs Justice Department's bid to aid Trump in defamation case

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The ruling deals a temporary setback to the president's legal efforts.
 A federal judge has ruled the Department of Justice can’t defend President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

