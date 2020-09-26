Federal judge rebuffs Justice Department's bid to aid Trump in defamation case
2 days ago) The ruling deals a temporary setback to the president's legal efforts.
A federal judge has ruled the Department of Justice can’t defend President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.
Judge: DOJ Can’t Defend Trump Against Personal Lawsuit 00:58
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan..
