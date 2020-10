Supreme Court Blocks Absentee Deadline Extension in Wisconsin Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court refused to extend Wisconsin's deadline to receive and count ballots from absentee voters.



On Monday, justices ruled 5-3 along partisan lines that mail-in ballots will only be counted if received by Election Day on Nov. 3.



