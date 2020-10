Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility, satellite images released Wednesday show, just as the U.N.'s nuclear agency acknowledged Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after its last one exploded in a reported sabotage attack last summer. πŸ‘“ View full article

