Girl, bus driver dead after school bus crash in Meigs County

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
A school bus driver and a student were killed in a crash in Meigs County near the Bradley County line, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Meigs County bus crash

 The bus driver and a student were killed in a school bus crash on Tuesday. Here is the latest.

UPDATE: THP reports Meigs Co. school bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in crash; 7 other children hospitalized

 MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: ABC affiliate station WTVC News Channel 9 reports, Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Meigs...
