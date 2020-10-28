|
|
|
Girl, bus driver dead after school bus crash in Meigs County
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
A school bus driver and a student were killed in a crash in Meigs County near the Bradley County line, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
|
|
|
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Meigs County bus crash
The bus driver and a student were killed in a school bus crash on Tuesday. Here is the latest.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
2 killed in Meigs Co. school bus crash
A 7-year-old girl and school bus driver were killed in a school bus crash in Meigs County.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:07Published
|
|
Indian bus driver transforms trash into beautiful sculptures
A bus driver in India's Chandigarh city transforms trash and waste into beautiful sculptures.Baljinder Singh drew inspiration from Nek Chand who built the city's famous Rock Garden.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|