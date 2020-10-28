Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Turkish leader Erdogan sparks furor
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Turkish officials on Wednesday railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accused the publication of sowing “the seeds of hatred and animosity.”
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mocking him for his latest attacks against France. The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo, released online on Tuesday night, shows Erdogan in a t-shirt and...