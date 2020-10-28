Global  
 

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Turkish leader Erdogan sparks furor

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Turkish officials on Wednesday railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accused the publication of sowing “the seeds of hatred and animosity.”
News video: Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News 01:38

 French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mocking him for his latest attacks against France. The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo, released online on Tuesday night, shows Erdogan in a t-shirt and...

Charlie Hebdo sparks Turkish fury with cartoon of Erdogan

 Turkey on Tuesday accused French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo of "cultural racism" over a front-page cartoon for its latest edition that mocks President Recep...
