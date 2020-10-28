|
'I drive better when I drink': Man downs beer while driving moments before crashing, killing 3
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Shocking video has caught the moment a man was drinking alcohol and bragging about it while behind the wheel moments before he crashed and killed three people.Camilo Morejon, 47, livestreamed himself driving through Texas in the...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Virus pushes El Paso and Juarez to the brinkA record surge in coronavirus cases is pushing hospitals to the brink in the border cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, confronting health officials in Texas..
USATODAY.com
Beto O'Rourke block-walks for Democratic votersFormer Presidential and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke pounded the pavement and knocked on doors throughout San Antonio in a bid to increase Latino voter..
USATODAY.com
Memo to Trump, Biden and political pundits: Texas is not all about oil and gas anymoreMy state is now a global leader on renewable energy and a competitive political battleground with voters who have experienced climate change realities.
USATODAY.com
Morbid, Bloody Halloween Display Terrifies Dallas Residents, Cops CalledA morbid, bloody and frightful Halloween display at a Texas man's home is eliciting more than gasps from his neighbors ... he's getting police visits too. Artist..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this