'I drive better when I drink': Man downs beer while driving moments before crashing, killing 3

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
'I drive better when I drink': Man downs beer while driving moments before crashing, killing 3Shocking video has caught the moment a man was drinking alcohol and bragging about it while behind the wheel moments before he crashed and killed three people.Camilo Morejon, 47, livestreamed himself driving through Texas in the...
