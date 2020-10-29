Combating Second Wave Of COVID-19 In Pakistan: Are We Equally Sensing Our Responsibilities? – OpEd Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Pakistan fears a second wave of Covid-19, which is taking hold as the winter is approaching coincidentally with dry/dusty weather. This second wave of the outbreak is linked principally with the government's decision to reopen the mainstream educational institutions in the country from September 15, 2020.



As the pandemic is... Pakistan fears a second wave of Covid-19, which is taking hold as the winter is approaching coincidentally with dry/dusty weather. This second wave of the outbreak is linked principally with the government's decision to reopen the mainstream educational institutions in the country from September 15, 2020.As the pandemic is 👓 View full article

