Combating Second Wave Of COVID-19 In Pakistan: Are We Equally Sensing Our Responsibilities? – OpEd
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Pakistan fears a second wave of Covid-19, which is taking hold as the winter is approaching coincidentally with dry/dusty weather. This second wave of the outbreak is linked principally with the government's decision to reopen the mainstream educational institutions in the country from September 15, 2020.
Hospital staff battling a second wave of coronavirus have said they areexhausted and disheartened to see people ignoring the rules. But, the medicsat Whiston Hospital in Knowsley, a Merseyside borough..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published