Infectious Donald Trump back to White House, says not to fear COVID-19
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 2,10,000 Americans...
As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for..