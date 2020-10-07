Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Infectious Donald Trump back to White House, says not to fear COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 2,10,000 Americans...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow

White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow 03:06

 This as President Trump's doctor says the commander-in-chief is currently not showing symptoms. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19

As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:45Published
Tennesseans react to Trump announcement on stimulus deal [Video]

Tennesseans react to Trump announcement on stimulus deal

While President Trump announced this afternoon he’s telling White House staff to stop negotiating toward a new COVID stimulus bill until after the election, Tennesseans are now reacting.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published
Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID [Video]

Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on the COVID outbreak at the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Still Infectious’: Social Media Erupts After Trump Takes Mask Off at White House

‘Still Infectious’: Social Media Erupts After Trump Takes Mask Off at White House The first thing President *Donald Trump* did when he returned from the White House after being treated for the coronavirus was to take off his mask.
Mediaite

Patti LuPone throws spectacular shade at Donald Trump over his bizarre balcony performance

 Broadway legend Patti LuPone has thrown some spectacular shade at Donald Trump, mocking his bizarre balcony appearance upon returning to the White House. Donald...
PinkNews

Oil Rallies As Trump Returns To The White House

 After soaring on Monday, oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the hospital where he was...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this