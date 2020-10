Last Week's First-Time Jobless Claims Hit Lowest Level Since March According to NBC News, about 787,000 people filed for first-time unemployment last week.

Jobless claims at a high level for weeks now



This morning at least two strip properties reminding everyone that we're Vegas Strong. Chopper 13 caught the message on the Marquee at Park MGM, as well as on the screen on the side of Resorts World. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:34 Published on October 1, 2020