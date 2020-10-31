|
France attacks: Greek Orthodox priest shot at church in Lyon, motive unknown
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
A Greek Orthodox priest was shot on Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant, authorities said.The priest, a Greek citizen, is in...
