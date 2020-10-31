Global  
 

France attacks: Greek Orthodox priest shot at church in Lyon, motive unknown

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
France attacks: Greek Orthodox priest shot at church in Lyon, motive unknownA Greek Orthodox priest was shot on Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant, authorities said.The priest, a Greek citizen, is in...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Orthodox priest shot at church in France

Orthodox priest shot at church in France 00:30

 A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the French city ofLyon, and police are hunting the assailant. The priest is in a local hospitalwith life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a policeofficial told The Associated Press.

Orthodox priest shot at church in France; attacker at large

 A Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for..
WorldNews

Lyon attack: 'Orthodox priest wounded in shooting'

 The Interior Ministry says a serious incident is underway in the French city.
BBC News

Greek Orthodox Priest Shot In Lyon As New Violence Rattles France

Greek Orthodox Priest Shot In Lyon As New Violence Rattles France Watch VideoA person with a sawed-off rifle shot a Greek Orthodox priest Saturday afternoon in Lyon, France.  Authorities say the priest was shot twice in the...
French Police Catch Suspect in Shooting of Orthodox Priest

 A suspect has been arrested after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and seriously wounded in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, a police source said.The source...
