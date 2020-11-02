Global  
 

Consequences Of Glacier Shrinkage – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Consequences Of Glacier Shrinkage – OpEdResearchers from the South Asia Institute and the Heidelberg Center for the Environment of Ruperto Carola investigated the causes of a glacial lake outburst with subsequent flooding in the Ladakh region of India.

In order to frame the case study in a larger picture, the research team led by geographer Prof. Dr Marcus Nüsser...
