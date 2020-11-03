Global  
 

Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British court

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British courtUS actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for her life.Domestic violence charities condemned messages posted on Twitter,...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says 01:43

 Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on...

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules

 An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be..
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp Loses Wife-Beating Lawsuit, Ruling Could Derail Career

 Johnny Depp just suffered a gigantic miscalculation ... he lost his libel lawsuit in the UK in which he tried to clear his name against allegations he abused his..
TMZ.com
Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced [Video]

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced. Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published

Actor Johnny Depp loses libel lawsuit in London court

 A London court has ruled against actor Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports for CBSN.
CBS News

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard [Video]

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:11Published
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict [Video]

Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Reaction as actor Johnny Depp loses his High Court libel action against TheSun newspaper over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations [Video]

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing unexpected revelations about his marriageto Amber Heard. From the defecation incident..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Johnny Depp's Legal Team Reacts to Losing Libel Trial, Says Actor Will Likely Appeal Decision

 Johnny Depp was in court this summer while suing a UK newspaper for libel after he was called a “wife beater” and now he has lost the trial. The...
Helena Bonham Carter Speaks Out About Johnny Depp Ahead of His Libel Case Ruling

 Helena Bonham Carter is speaking out ahead of her friend Johnny Depp‘s libel case ruling. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took the British newspaper The Sun...
