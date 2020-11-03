|
Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British court
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for her life.Domestic violence charities condemned messages posted on Twitter,...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amber Heard American actress
Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge RulesAn infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be..
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Loses Wife-Beating Lawsuit, Ruling Could Derail CareerJohnny Depp just suffered a gigantic miscalculation ... he lost his libel lawsuit in the UK in which he tried to clear his name against allegations he abused his..
TMZ.com
Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:56Published
Actor Johnny Depp loses libel lawsuit in London courtA London court has ruled against actor Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports for CBSN.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this