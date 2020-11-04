Global  
 

Fortress Europe: An Authoritarian-Populist Construct? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Fortress Europe: An Authoritarian-Populist Construct? – AnalysisAccording to civil society organisations, EU policies concerning vulnerable people in third countries –including migration, asylum and foreign aid– are on a regressive trend. This coincides with the rise of authoritarian-populist parties in European countries.(1)

By Aitor Pérez*

*Summary*

The EU’s reaction to the...
