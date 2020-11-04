Global  
 

US Elections: Uncertainty continues as results yet to be announced

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US Election Day has ended but counting is still on and uncertainty prevails about the results.According to a report by The New York Times, as of 6 am Wednesday, eight states that will decide the next president remained uncalled, as did a handful of Senate races that will determine who controls the chamber.

The eight states are...
 Clerks and election officials across the state are preparing for Tuesday’s Presidential Election. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the high number of absentee ballots this cycle could delay the results.

