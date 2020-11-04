US Elections: Uncertainty continues as results yet to be announced
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () US Election Day has ended but counting is still on and uncertainty prevails about the results.According to a report by The New York Times, as of 6 am Wednesday, eight states that will decide the next president remained uncalled, as did a handful of Senate races that will determine who controls the chamber.
Clerks and election officials across the state are preparing for Tuesday’s Presidential Election. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the high number of absentee ballots this cycle could delay the results.
Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for..