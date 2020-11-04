Austria terror attack: Mistakes made in dealing with Vienna shooter

Amazing Car That Transforms Into A Flying Vehicle Completes Test Flight



A car that transforms into a flying vehicle has taken its maiden flight. Aircar (V5) converts from road vehicle to air vehicle in less than three minutes. The dual mode transformation vehicle goes from driving to flying mode with a click of a button. Aircar transits from ground to sky with a takeoff of 300m, reaching speeds up to 200 km/h. At Piestany Airport in Slovakia in Oct 2020, the 5th gen flying car, designed by professor Stefan Klein, completed two 1500’ AGL flights. Prof. Klein, also the test pilot, said: “the good news is, we already have a buyer."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on November 4, 0692