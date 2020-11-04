Global  
 

Austria terror attack: Mistakes made in dealing with Vienna shooter

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Austria terror attack: Mistakes made in dealing with Vienna shooterSlovakian intelligence told their Austrian counterparts in July that the man who fatally shot four people in a terror attack in Vienna this week had tried to buy ammunition there and mistakes were apparently made in dealing with that...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
News video: Shooting in Vienna Austria

Shooting in Vienna Austria 00:29

 In what is being called a terror attack, 3 are dead and15 injured after a shooter opened fire in Vienna Austria after a covid lockdown.

Vienna shooting: Slovak police warned gunman tried to buy bullets

 "Suspects from Austria" travelled to Slovakia during the summer, police say.
BBC News
UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' [Video]

UK terror threat level raised to 'severe'

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack on home soil is very likely. The move comes after recent terror attacks in France and Austria. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22

Austrian officials search for more suspects in Vienna terror attack

 Austrian security officials are urging people to stay home as they search for suspects involved in Monday's deadly shooting rampage in Vienna's city center. The..
CBS News

Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack

 Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The..
WorldNews

Candles lit and flowers laid at scene of Vienna shooting [Video]

Candles lit and flowers laid at scene of Vienna shooting

In Vienna, people pay their respects to the victims of a rampage through central Vienna by a lone gunman by laying flowers and lighting candles at the scene.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50

Manhunt still underway for suspects in Vienna attack

 At least two people have been arrested following a terror attack in Vienna that left four dead and more than a dozen wounded. The country's interior minister..
CBS News

Amazing Car That Transforms Into A Flying Vehicle Completes Test Flight [Video]

Amazing Car That Transforms Into A Flying Vehicle Completes Test Flight

A car that transforms into a flying vehicle has taken its maiden flight. Aircar (V5) converts from road vehicle to air vehicle in less than three minutes. The dual mode transformation vehicle goes from driving to flying mode with a click of a button. Aircar transits from ground to sky with a takeoff of 300m, reaching speeds up to 200 km/h. At Piestany Airport in Slovakia in Oct 2020, the 5th gen flying car, designed by professor Stefan Klein, completed two 1500’ AGL flights. Prof. Klein, also the test pilot, said: “the good news is, we already have a buyer."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08
Coronavirus: Slovakia starts testing entire population after surge in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Coronavirus: Slovakia starts testing entire population after surge in COVID-19 cases

The eastern European country of 5.5 million aims to become the first nation to test its entire adult population. Like the rest of the Old Continent, it is currently experiencing a second wave of the deadly virus.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44

Terror Attack in Vienna Leaves Several Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured Hours Before Countr [Video]

Terror Attack in Vienna Leaves Several Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured Hours Before Countr

The suspect was fatally shot by police.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:06
UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack [Video]

UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack

The decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47
UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack [Video]

UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria. Ms Patel insisted the change was a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47

New Zealand Herald Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNews

Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'

Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist' Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna.The man blamed for carrying...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Vienna authorities say attacker acted alone

 Austrian authorities currently believe the main suspect in the Vienna attack acted alone, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference, adding police...
SBS Also reported by •NYTimes.com

