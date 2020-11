You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day



Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:31 Published 22 hours ago The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases



The US reportedly surpassed 103,000 COVID-19 new daily infections on Wednesday. The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported the cases, according to Business Insider. Experts have warned the US is entering.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago Cuyahoga County voter turnout down on Election Day



Ohio hit a new record on Election Day with more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic started, which may have affected voter turnout. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:31 Published 2 days ago