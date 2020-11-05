Global  
 

US election: Greta Thunberg's genius dig at Donald Trump over 'fraud' election

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US election: Greta Thunberg's genius dig at Donald Trump over 'fraud' electionClimate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has hit out at Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes, calling the ploy "ridiculous".In a tweet responding to Trump's "stop the count", Thunberg suggested Trump suffered...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting 01:08

 Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist

Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist [Video]

Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist

Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published
World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published
Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk [Video]

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protests

 More than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Biden's success in her state and the challenges ahead

 CBS News is projecting Joe Biden has won Michigan, flipping a state President Trump turned red in 2016. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN to..
CBS News

The polls were wrong – sorta. But is it too soon to 'blow up' the polling industry?

 Preelection polls clearly underestimated Donald Trump's support in some of the same states as they did in 2016. Will Americans keep trusting polls?
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Nov. 5 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, November 5: Vote counts continue in presidential battleground states; Trump campaign files suit in Nevada; Britain imposes four..
USATODAY.com

