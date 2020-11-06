Global  
 

'Chill, Donald, Chill': 17-year-old Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has mocked US President Donald Trump in his own words in the ultimate social media revenge.

In response to Trump's "stop the count" tweet, the 17-year-old said on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday: "So...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet 00:42

 US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes. He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed. However, HuffPost reports he's been dished out the...

