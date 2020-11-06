Global  
 

Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump with his own words in Twitter revenge: 'Chill, Donald, Chill!'

Friday, 6 November 2020
Within four hours on her Twitter post, Thunberg's tweet had surpassed Trump's in both likes and retweets, and "Greta" was trending in the U.S.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets 00:37

 Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...

