Chill Donald, Chill: Environmentalist Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump over US election 2020 results

Zee News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election 2020, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has mocked US President Donald Trump in his own words in the ultimate social media revenge.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet 00:42

 US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes. He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed. However, HuffPost reports he's been dished out the...

