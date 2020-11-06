Chill Donald, Chill: Environmentalist Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump over US election 2020 results

Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has mocked US President Donald Trump in his...

Greta Thunberg Hilariously Tells Donald Trump To 'Chill Donald, Chill' Greta Thunberg is trolling President Donald Trump. The 17-year-old climate change activist took to Twitter to respond to one of his many tweets about the...

Just Jared Jr 9 hours ago Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph

