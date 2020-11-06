US Election 2020: Official admits to shocking inefficiency
Friday, 6 November 2020 () An official overseeing elections in the US state of Georgia has pointed out shocking inefficiencies in the presidential election like a memory card on an election machine failing, ballots that didn't get uploaded to the system and the postal ballots printed on papers that could not be scanned for counting.
Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still being counted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes as president Donald Trump called for a halting of counting.
