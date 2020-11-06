Global  
 

US Election 2020: Official admits to shocking inefficiency

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
An official overseeing elections in the US state of Georgia has pointed out shocking inefficiencies in the presidential election like a memory card on an election machine failing, ballots that didn't get uploaded to the system and the postal ballots printed on papers that could not be scanned for counting.

