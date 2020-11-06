US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges voter fraud; Joe Biden says he's confident of win

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets



Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 minutes ago

Trump Receives Massive Support In Areas With Worst COVID-19 Surges



U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see Trump’s response to the coronavirus. In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump received enormous support. In the 376.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 minutes ago