US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges voter fraud; Joe Biden says he's confident of win

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
As the US moves closer to determining a winner in the presidential race, President Donald Trump has made controversial broad allegations of voter fraud, while his Democratic rival Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he and his running mate Kamala Harris will win. The duelling statements came on Thursday with the media giving...
News video: Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count 02:11

 Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount....

