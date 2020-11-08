Brazilian tattoo artist gets fake tusks implanted to look like human Orc Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A 41-year-old tattoo artist and body modification enthusiast from Iguatemi, Brazil, got two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc.



The man, who identifies himself as Orc, got his first tattoo at the age of 15. Since then, he has had about 80 per cent of his... A 41-year-old tattoo artist and body modification enthusiast from Iguatemi, Brazil, got two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc.The man, who identifies himself as Orc, got his first tattoo at the age of 15. Since then, he has had about 80 per cent of his 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

