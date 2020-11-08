Brazilian tattoo artist gets fake tusks implanted to look like human Orc
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
A 41-year-old tattoo artist and body modification enthusiast from Iguatemi, Brazil, got two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc.
The man, who identifies himself as Orc, got his first tattoo at the age of 15. Since then, he has had about 80 per cent of his...
A 41-year-old tattoo artist and body modification enthusiast from Iguatemi, Brazil, got two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc.
The man, who identifies himself as Orc, got his first tattoo at the age of 15. Since then, he has had about 80 per cent of his...
|
|
|
You Might Like