Spending Dynamics And Panic Buying During The COVID-19 First Wave – Analysis
Monday, 9 November 2020 () The first wave of COVID-19 infections led to widespread stories of shortages in grocery stores as consumers stocked up in anticipation of lockdowns. This column summarises findings, based on household scanner data from the UK, on the extent of consumer hoarding during the first phase of the pandemic. It shows that there were...
Mark Zagorski has a vision for a unified connected TV effectiveness metric. But first, he's going to need to ensure connected TV ads can all be seen in the first place. In September, Zagorski joined as..