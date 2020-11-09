Global  
 

Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – AnalysisBy N Chandra Mohan*

Like the rest of South Asia, the Maldives, too, have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19. This small archipelagic island country’s output of goods and services or GDP is projected to shrink by a massive 30 percent this year, according to Fitch Ratings, because of its dependence on...
