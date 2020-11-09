Dependence On Tourism Devastates Maldives: Need To Look For Sustainable Revival Strategy – Analysis Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

By N Chandra Mohan*



Like the rest of South Asia, the Maldives, too, have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19. This small archipelagic island country’s output of goods and services or GDP is projected to shrink by a massive 30 percent this year, according to Fitch Ratings, because of its dependence on... By N Chandra Mohan*Like the rest of South Asia, the Maldives, too, have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19. This small archipelagic island country’s output of goods and services or GDP is projected to shrink by a massive 30 percent this year, according to Fitch Ratings, because of its dependence on 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

