Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

African Bloc Urges Ceasefire As Ethiopia Claims Airport In Tigray

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
(EurActiv) -- Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authority, state media said on Tuesday (10 November), as the African Union (AU) called for an end to bloodshed.

Hundreds have been killed in an escalating conflict that some fear...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital [Video]

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:45Published