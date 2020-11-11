African Bloc Urges Ceasefire As Ethiopia Claims Airport In Tigray
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
(EurActiv) -- Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authority, state media said on Tuesday (10 November), as the African Union (AU) called for an end to bloodshed.
Hundreds have been killed in an escalating conflict that some fear...
(EurActiv) -- Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authority, state media said on Tuesday (10 November), as the African Union (AU) called for an end to bloodshed.
Hundreds have been killed in an escalating conflict that some fear...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources