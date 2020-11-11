African Bloc Urges Ceasefire As Ethiopia Claims Airport In Tigray Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

(EurActiv) -- Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authority, state media said on Tuesday (10 November), as the African Union (AU) called for an end to bloodshed.



Hundreds have been killed in an escalating conflict that some fear... 👓 View full article

