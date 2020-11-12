Global  
 

Ready For Months Of Biden Lockdown? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Ready For Months Of Biden Lockdown? – OpEdDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been saying during his presidential campaign that he favors locking down the entire county if scientific advisors tell him that is the right course for dealing with coronavirus. This week, Biden announced his COVID-19 Advisory Board. Presumably, its members are among the scientific...
