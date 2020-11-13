NAO confirms Planning Authority’s blunder over direct order awarded to Labour pollster Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

An investigation by the National Audit Office (NAO) found no audit trail to justify and verify a €120,000 direct order awarded to a British pollster who worked for the Labour Party in the 2013 and 2017 electoral campaigns. The NAO investigation, initiated following a request by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, found that the consultancy […]

