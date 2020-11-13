NAO confirms Planning Authority’s blunder over direct order awarded to Labour pollster
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
An investigation by the National Audit Office (NAO) found no audit trail to justify and verify a €120,000 direct order awarded to a British pollster who worked for the Labour Party in the 2013 and 2017 electoral campaigns. The NAO investigation, initiated following a request by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, found that the consultancy […]
