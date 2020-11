'Year of Republican women': McCarthy celebrates House wins from Florida to California Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California celebrated the congressional races called so far Saturday as "the year of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets



"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07 Published on October 16, 2020