Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Immigration Advocates Cheer Judge's DACA Ruling

Newsy Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Immigration Advocates Cheer Judge's DACA RulingWatch VideoA federal judge ruled Saturday that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully — and couldn't end the DACA program for young immigrants as a result.

The District Judge in New York said DHS, quote, "failed to follow the order of succession as it was lawfully...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like