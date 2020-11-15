Immigration Advocates Cheer Judge's DACA Ruling Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA federal judge ruled Saturday that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully — and couldn't end the DACA program for young immigrants as a result.



The District Judge in New York said DHS, quote, "failed to follow the order of succession as it was lawfully

