Covid-19 coronavirus: Internal email reveals 65 cases among WHO Geneva staff

10 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Diabetes According to the World Health Organisation, the number of people with diabetes rose nearly 300 percent between 1980 and 2014.

World Health Organization director-general says other measures aimed at curbing virus spread will need to continue, as well.

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation chief welcomed efforts on Monday (Nov 9) to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was..

WHO chief looks forward to working with Biden The World Health Organization chief has welcomed efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

Libya's rival factions sign UN-brokered 'permanent' ceasefire in Geneva Libya's two warring factions agreed to a permanent truce after five days of talks at the United Nations, which hailed the move as "historic".View on euronews

Scott Twp. Kane Community Living Center Reports 10 Deaths From Coronavirus



In just the past three weeks, there have been 105 positive cases among residents at the Kane Facility in Scott and a total of 10 deaths. On top of that, there’s been a total of 33 positive cases.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:25 Published on October 9, 2020

Wastewater testing at CSU finds high levels of COVID-19, 900 students told to self-quarantine



Nine-hundred students at Summit and Braiden Halls received an alarming email late Thursday night, telling them not to go to class and to self-quarantine in their rooms after Colorado State University.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:50 Published on September 26, 2020