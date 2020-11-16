Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Internal email reveals 65 cases among WHO Geneva staff

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Internal email reveals 65 cases among WHO Geneva staffThe World Health Organisation has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including five people who worked on the premises and were in contact with one another, an internal email obtained by AP...
