Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls On BRICS To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls On BRICS To Strengthen Trade, Investment TiesTo fast-track economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRICS) counterparts to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The President’s call comes as the BRICS virtual summit took place on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the South Africa...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit

‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit 08:46

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on terrorism, Covid-19 among other issues during his virtual speech at 12th BRICS summit. Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing, the prime minister also said there was a need to tackle the problem of terrorism in an organised...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win [Video]

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:53Published
'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi [Video]

'India-Canada bilateral ties driven by our shared democratic values': PM Modi

During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said trade and investment linkages between India and Canada to multi-faceted relationship. "India-Canada..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published