South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls On BRICS To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () To fast-track economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRICS) counterparts to strengthen trade and investment ties.
The President’s call comes as the BRICS virtual summit took place on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the South Africa...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on terrorism, Covid-19 among other issues during his virtual speech at 12th BRICS summit. Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing, the prime minister also said there was a need to tackle the problem of terrorism in an organised...