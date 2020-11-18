El Paso Jail Inmates Paid $2 Per Hour To Assist With COVID

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds of inmates sick from COVID-19 at El Paso County Jail



A Colorado Springs mother is asking for answers after her son and hundreds of other prisoners in the El Paso County jail as well as dozens of staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago El Paso County Jail COVID Cases Drop Dramatically After Inmates Released From Quarantine



The number of positive coronavirus cases at the El Paso County Jail has dropped dramatically in just two days. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago El Paso County Jail Coronavirus Cases Surge With 76% Of Inmates Testing Positive



The coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County Jail continues to worsen. A total of 911 inmates out of 1,200 at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago