El Paso Jail Inmates Paid $2 Per Hour To Assist With COVID
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoEl Paso County has requested the Texas National Guard mobilize to assist with the growing coronavirus crisis, including moving bodies to mobile morgues. But there’s one problem: There's no timetable for when help will arrive.
The county sheriff’s office told Newsy that inmates are helping out in the interim....
