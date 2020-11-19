Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pilots Watch Closely As FAA Lifts Grounding On Embattled 737 Max

Newsy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Pilots Watch Closely As FAA Lifts Grounding On Embattled 737 MaxWatch VideoMore than two years after the first 737 Max crash, and 20 months after the FAA first ordered the plane grounded in the U.S., it's finally lifting the order. Boeing has spent those months making changes to the plane's software and training, and fielding endless investigations, review boards, and lawsuits. But for a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights 01:03

 Boeing 737 Max Planes , Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday. The design and certification of this aircraft included an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max [Video]

FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, saying after that he liked what he saw, but there is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
FAA Chief Tests Changes To Boeing's Grounded 737 Max [Video]

FAA Chief Tests Changes To Boeing's Grounded 737 Max

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration began a test flight of Chicago-based Boeing’s revamped 737 Max jetliner on Wednesday as his agency considers whether to allow the plane to return to..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:49Published
FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX [Video]

FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX

FAA chief Steve Dickson will take the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, testing upgrades that the planemaker says should prevent a repeat of the two fatal crashes that saw the jet grounded...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published