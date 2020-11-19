Pilots Watch Closely As FAA Lifts Grounding On Embattled 737 Max
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Watch VideoMore than two years after the first 737 Max crash, and 20 months after the FAA first ordered the plane grounded in the U.S., it's finally lifting the order. Boeing has spent those months making changes to the plane's software and training, and fielding endless investigations, review boards, and lawsuits. But for a...
The design and certification of this aircraft included an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation...
Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, saying after that he liked what he saw, but there is..