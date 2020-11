You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mets Sale To Billionaire Steve Cohen Final; GM Brodie Van Wagenen Out



The Mets officially have a new owner and he's not wasting any time before making big moves. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale To Steve Cohen



Major League Baseball owners have approved the sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:14 Published on October 30, 2020 What’s next in Steve Cohen’s bid to buy the Mets



What I’m Hearing: Can the New York City mayor stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 03:07 Published on October 23, 2020