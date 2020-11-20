Pfizer and BioNTech to submit to FDA today for emergency authorization for their coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization.
The vaccine created by the companies
is known as BNT162b2.
It is the first coronavirus
vaccine to be submitted
for approval by the Food and
Drug Administration (FDA). .
Filing in the U.S. represents a...
(Part 1 of 4) In a huge move toward a coronavirus vaccine in the US, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech are filing paperwork with the FDA for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine..
Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the..