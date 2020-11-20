Global  
 

Pfizer and BioNTech to submit to FDA today for emergency authorization for their coronavirus vaccine

Upworthy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Pfizer and BioNTech said they will submit to the US Food and Drug Administration today for an emergency use authorization for their...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization 01:02

 Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be submitted for approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). . Filing in the U.S. represents a...

