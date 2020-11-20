Pfizer and BioNTech to submit to FDA today for emergency authorization for their coronavirus vaccine

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 4 hours ago Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization 01:02 Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be submitted for approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). . Filing in the U.S. represents a...