Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he tweeted on Friday."I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all...
News video: Andrew Giuliani infected with coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interview

 Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt."
 
Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, positive with COVID a day after attending news conference with father on election fraud claims

 The list of those close to Trump who have been infected includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who tested positive earlier this month.
Critics roast Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid dripped on his face during a news conference

 Critics took jabs at President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid was seen dripping down his face during a press conference.
 
Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with Kunal Pradhan, executive editor, Hindustan Times, the Chief Minister of Delhi said that there are hints of the third wave of infections beginning to recede, but it was too soon to rejoice. He also announced new plans like virtual linking of government health infrastructure and storage of patient details on cloud. The CM also commented on the annual battle against pollution, and how it has assumed more sinister proportions this year due to the pandemic. Watch the video for the full session.

'No VIPs for vaccine': Kejriwal's appeal amid Covid pandemic #HTLS2020 [Video]

'No VIPs for vaccine': Kejriwal's appeal amid Covid pandemic #HTLS2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Covid vaccine shouldn't be distributed on the basis of politics, but need and vulnerability. He said that an inoculant for the disease is eagerly awaited, and it is the Central government which will finalise a plan for its distribution across the country. Kejriwal said that if asked, his appeal to the Centre would be to not have VIP or non-VIP categories in vaccine distribution. He also spoke on the confusing trends thrown up by serological surveys, making the target of herd immunity even more elusive. Watch the full video for more.

Dems denounce Trump's attempts to pressure Michigan officials

 The president is set to meet with Michigan' Republican legislative leaders at the White House.
Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News [Video]

Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News

Edward Norton is hypothesizing about Donald Trump's endgame in his continued fight to overturn the 2020 election that projected Joe Biden as the winner, saying people need to call Trump out on his bluff.

Donald Trump faces criminal probe, legal fights after leaving office

 A few miles south of the namesake tower where Donald Trump began his run for president, New York prosecutors are grinding away at an investigation into his..
Touting drug prices, Trump pushes his election win

 The Trump administration issued regulations Friday that could lower the prices Americans pay for many prescription drugs. In announcing the new policy President..
